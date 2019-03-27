Canada
March 27, 2019 7:46 pm

Fire causes severe damage to home on Cameron Street

By Online Producer  Global News

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Cameron Street at about 4 p.m. with multiple trucks at the scene.

Sean Lerat-Stetner / Global News
A A

A Regina residence was severely damaged after a fire swept through parts the Cameron Street home Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at about 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Sunday morning fire causes extensive damage to Regina home

Jana Mathers, a nearby neighbour, was upstairs with her husband when she heard sirens.

“They sounded awful close so I came downstairs opened up the front door and the police and fire department were on the street,” Mathers said.

“It’s always a shock when you see something like that on your block.”

READ MORE: Lemberg, Sask. hotel goes up in flames, destroys entire building

She said it was the third or fourth time she has seen a fire on her street in the 11 years she’s lived there.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or cause of the fire.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cameron Street
Fire
Firefighters
House Fire
police officers
Regina Fire
Regina Fire Department
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
RPS

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.