Fire causes severe damage to home on Cameron Street

A Regina residence was severely damaged after a fire swept through parts the Cameron Street home Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at about 4 p.m.

Jana Mathers, a nearby neighbour, was upstairs with her husband when she heard sirens.

“They sounded awful close so I came downstairs opened up the front door and the police and fire department were on the street,” Mathers said.

“It’s always a shock when you see something like that on your block.”

She said it was the third or fourth time she has seen a fire on her street in the 11 years she’s lived there.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or cause of the fire.