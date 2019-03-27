Snowfall warning issued for southern Alberta

Hours after snowfall warnings were lifted in parts of western Alberta on Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a warning to people in the southern part of the province, saying they should expect to see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to fall this week.

“An intense band of snow has developed over the Kananaskis region and is expected to gradually move further south,” the weather agency said in a warning posted on its website at 3:23 p.m. “Snowfall amounts could locally exceed 20 cm over higher terrain.

“Snow will end tonight in Kananaskis and tomorrow in Pincher Creek.”

Environment Canada warned drivers that heavy snowfall could impact visibility on roads. For more information on being prepared in the case of an emergency, click here.

WATCH BELOW: (Oct. 3, 2018) The Alberta Motor Association provides tips on being prepared for winter-driving emergencies

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.