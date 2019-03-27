Ontario’s Sunshine List flooded with Hamilton public sector workers

Former St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton CEO Dr. Kevin Smith was the highest-paid public sector worker in Hamilton in 2018.

He earned $697,744 last year, the thirteenth highest salary on the so-called Sunshine List of those earning $100,000 or more.

Hamilton Health Sciences President and CEO Rob MacIsaac is 22nd on the list after earning $633,057 last year.

McMaster dean and vice-president of Health Sciences Paul O’Byrne earned $446,816.

McMaster University’s Salim Yusuf was the highest-paid public sector professor on campus after earning $300,001.

Mohawk College President Ron McKerlie earned $275,515 while Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt made $255,155.

The top paid City of Hamilton employee was Mike Zegarac, who earned $225,482 as interim City Manager.