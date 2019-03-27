Canada
March 27, 2019 4:56 pm

Ontario’s Sunshine List flooded with Hamilton public sector workers

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Dr. Kevin Smith is one of many local public sector employees on the province's Sunshine List.

St. Joseph's Healthcare
A A

Former St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton CEO Dr. Kevin Smith was the highest-paid public sector worker in Hamilton in 2018.

He earned $697,744 last year, the thirteenth highest salary on the so-called Sunshine List of those earning $100,000 or more.

Hamilton Health Sciences President and CEO Rob MacIsaac is 22nd on the list after earning $633,057 last year.

READ MORE: Head of Ontario Power Generation tops province’s annual Sunshine List

McMaster dean and vice-president of Health Sciences Paul O’Byrne earned $446,816.

McMaster University’s Salim Yusuf was the highest-paid public sector professor on campus after earning $300,001.

Mohawk College President Ron McKerlie earned $275,515 while Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt made $255,155.

The top paid City of Hamilton employee was Mike Zegarac, who earned $225,482 as interim City Manager.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Hamilton
Hamilton Health Sciences
Hamilton Police
McMaster University
Mohawk College
Public sector workers
St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton
sunshine list

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.