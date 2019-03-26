Teens slapped with huge fines after RCMP bust them for highway race
Two teens who were busted speeding down a dark highway are facing serious penalties.
The 17 and 18-year-old boys had been speeding down Highway 44 at 189 km/h when police pulled them over, said RCMP
Cops say each driver was dinged with nearly $1,900 in fines for speeding and careless driving, and both will face a license review with MPI.
READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP nails speeder with $979 fine, impaired driving charges
Although the drivers’ excuse was that a race “got out of hand,” police said one of the drivers bragged he’d been going faster before police stopped him, and the other claimed he was “the slow one” because his car maxed out at 190 km/h.
WATCH: Winnipeg police chopper tracks high speed chase on north Perimeter Hwy
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.