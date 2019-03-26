Teens slapped with huge fines after RCMP bust them for highway race

Two teens who were busted speeding down a dark highway are facing serious penalties.

The 17 and 18-year-old boys had been speeding down Highway 44 at 189 km/h when police pulled them over, said RCMP

Cops say each driver was dinged with nearly $1,900 in fines for speeding and careless driving, and both will face a license review with MPI.

Although the drivers’ excuse was that a race “got out of hand,” police said one of the drivers bragged he’d been going faster before police stopped him, and the other claimed he was “the slow one” because his car maxed out at 190 km/h.

It “got out of hand” – is the excuse a 17yo & 18yo gave #rcmpmb after being caught speeding in 2 separate cars on #MBHwy44 at 189kmh! Each fined $1215 for speeding (89kmh over) + $672 for driving carelessly + a Serious Offence Notice for a license review w MPI. #noexcuses #smh pic.twitter.com/v8kmb3UF12 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 26, 2019

