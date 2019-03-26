Police raid in The Pas turns up meth, weapons

RCMP seized drugs, weapons and more in an early-morning raid on a 3rd Street home in The Pas.

Officers from The Pas and Opaskwayak RCMP searched the home Sunday and found nine grams of meth, brass knuckles, knives, a baseball bat, numerous cell phones, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Savannah Cowley, 34, of Obaskwayak First Nation, is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Winnipegger Roger Dram, 48, faces the same charges, as well as unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

RCMP continues to investigate.

