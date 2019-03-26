Seven Oaks Pool to offer swimming lessons again

The City of Winnipeg says Seven Oaks Pool will begin accepting swimming lesson registrations on Tuesday morning.

The City says the facility is nearing renovation completion, and will begin offering swimming lessons for spring and summer sessions at 9 a.m.

Parents looking to register can head to the city’s website, phone 311 or visit city hall in person.

The facility closed in 2017 for extensive renovations, new family change rooms, accessible washrooms, a new lobby area and meeting space, a small teach pool and a new indoor spray pad.

The facility received Canada 150 funding from the federal government along with the Building Communities II Initiative funding from the City of Winnipeg and the province.