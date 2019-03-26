Lessons
March 26, 2019 6:58 am
Updated: March 26, 2019 7:58 am

Seven Oaks Pool to offer swimming lessons again

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Seven Oaks Pool will begin offering swimming lessons for spring and summer sessions.

Josh Arason / Global News
A A

The City of Winnipeg says Seven Oaks Pool will begin accepting swimming lesson registrations on Tuesday morning.

The City says the facility is nearing renovation completion, and will begin offering swimming lessons for spring and summer sessions at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Pembina Trails Library shows off new $300K renovations

Parents looking to register can head to the city’s website, phone 311 or visit city hall in person.

The facility closed in 2017 for extensive renovations, new family change rooms, accessible washrooms, a new lobby area and meeting space, a small teach pool and a new indoor spray pad.

The facility received Canada 150 funding from the federal government along with the Building Communities II Initiative funding from the City of Winnipeg and the province.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Complete
Finished
Lessons
Renovations
Seven Oaks pool
Spring
Summer
Swimming
swimming lessons seven oaks pool
swimming lessons winnipeg

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.