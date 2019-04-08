Old Radio
Those Old Radio Shows April 12-13

Friday, April 12:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 16, Ah Sin & the Balinese Arts Ball; Jack Benny – Steve Bradle
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – A Free Soul
Hour 3: Mystery in the Air – Crime and Punishment; You Are There – Death of Montezuma
Hour 4: Amos and Andy – Proposal to Nancy Simpson; Michael Shayne – The Hunted Bride

Saturday, April 13:

Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – The Uneasy Head; X Minus 1 – First Contact
Hour 2: Ozzie and Harriet – Initiation; Shadow – Werewolf of Hamilton Mansion
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – George & Jack Disguise as Gypsies; Jeff Regan – The Guy from Grover Gulch
Hour 4: Red Ryder – On the Warpath; Sherlock Holmes – The Gray Pasha
Hour 5: Theater Five – The Fix; This Is My Best – The Heart of Darkness

