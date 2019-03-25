Penticton bank robber faces seven years in jail

A 45-year-old man from Surrey is facing seven years in jail for robbing an Okanagan bank.

Police say Lane Smith entered Valley First Credit Union on Penticton’s Main Street in the afternoon of Aug. 9, 2017.

He demanded money from a teller and fled on foot with some cash, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: String of businesses hit by vandalism spree in downtown Kelowna

No one was injured in the incident.

RCMP said in a news release that Smith was convicted of robbery earlier this year and has been sentenced to a seven-year jail term.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Crews called to morning garage fire in Kelowna

Smith also faces several other unrelated charges.