Okanagan weather: showers and sunshine

After the mercury slid up to its highest point so far this year of 17.4 degrees in Kelowna on Saturday, daytime highs took a slide back into the low teens on Sunday before falling to 5 degrees Monday morning.

Rain rounded off the weekend and kicked off the final week of March early Monday before easing into the morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures climb their way back a few degrees into double digits Monday afternoon as clouds linger before the risk of rain returns during the evening and lingers overnight.

Showers are possible Tuesday morning and later in the afternoon with freezing levels hovering around 1200 metres all day as valley bottom thermometer values climb up to around 11 degrees.

Skies clear and sunshine returns for the day on Wednesday with the mercury dipping below freezing in the morning before bouncing back up into the low teens during the day.

Moisture moves back in on Thursday with a chance of showers during the day as temperatures make their way back into double digits for a daytime high.

The roller coaster of conditions continues into Friday with partly cloudy skies before sunshine returns on Saturday and another wave of clouds return Sunday with daytime highs back in the mid-teens.

