Zorra Township man dead after snowmobile falls into water on Hassard Lake

A man from Zorra Township has died after his snowmobile fell into the water on Hassard Lake, police say.

Almaguin Highlands OPP say on Sunday at around 12 p.m., officers received a report that a snowmobile had fallen into the water.

Police say an investigation revealed 42-year-old Shawn McAllister from Zorra Township was driving his vehicle on the lake in an area where there was open water when he fell in.

Officers say McAllister was eventually brought out of the lake, but was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are reminding motorists to check the ice conditions before travelling on lakes, rivers or waterways.