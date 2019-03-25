Crime
March 25, 2019 1:45 pm

Peterborough man charged with assault causing bodily harm

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A man faces charges for allegedly assaulting a male in mid-March.

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm following an alleged altercation earlier this month.

Peterborough Police Service say on March 14, an individual entered a residence in an attempt to speak with the accused.

Police were informed that during the conversation, the accused allegedly assaulted the man and physically removed him from the property.

The individual was taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation led to a suspect who was arrested on Sunday when officers attended a residence and located him.

Ryan William Legault, 42, of Redwood Drive, in Peterborough, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

