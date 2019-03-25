Peterborough man charged with assault causing bodily harm

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm following an alleged altercation earlier this month.

Peterborough Police Service say on March 14, an individual entered a residence in an attempt to speak with the accused.

READ MORE: Lindsay man accused of committing an indecent act in municipal building

Police were informed that during the conversation, the accused allegedly assaulted the man and physically removed him from the property.

The individual was taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation led to a suspect who was arrested on Sunday when officers attended a residence and located him.

Ryan William Legault, 42, of Redwood Drive, in Peterborough, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

WATCH: Police investigating violent assault at Brock University