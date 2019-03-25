High-risk sexual offender being released in Beaver Bank, N.S., area

RCMP are advising residents of Beaver Bank, N.S., that a high-risk offender is being released into the community.

Adam Mitchell Cox, 31, is being released from Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., on March 25 after completing his sentence for sexual offences.

According to RCMP, Cox has a criminal record dating back to 2005 that includes convictions for sexual assault, sexual interference, breach of probation, mischief and theft.

He is described as a white man, five-feet-10-inches tall and 250 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Cox has a 25-year prohibition from:

having contact with children under the age of 16

obtaining paid or volunteer employment in a position of trust with children under the age of 16

being within 100 metres of public parks, schools

being in any place where children under 16 might reasonably be expected to be present

communicating with his victims

using the internet

He is also prohibited from possessing certain types of weapons and consuming alcohol or non-prescription drugs for two years.

“This information is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in our community so they may take suitable precautionary measures,” RCMP note in their media release.

“RCMP is warning that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.”