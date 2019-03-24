Sudbury gets by London Lightning on the court and in the standings

It’s officially a two-team race for first place in the National Basketball League of Canada’s Central Division — and Sudbury is in the lead.

The Sudbury Five defeated the London Lightning 116-108 on Sunday afternoon to take over the top spot with London now just a half-game back. The St. John’s Edge are locked into third place and are a game behind London but have finished their regular season schedule.

READ MORE: London Knights blank Windsor Spitfires in Game 2 victory

The Five outscored London in the final three-quarters of the game, erasing a solid Lightning start on the road. Sudbury wound up winning the season series between the teams with five victories in the eight games the teams played.

Mo Bolden and Marvin Phillips each had 19 points for London. Xavier Moon scored 17 off the bench. Moon went three-for-four from behind the three-point line. The Lightning shot 53.3 per cent from behind the arc.

Cory Dixon of Sudbury led all scorers with 34 points.

READ MORE: 2019 OHL playoff preview

The Lightning will finish their regular season schedule with a home-and-home series against the Windsor Express on Friday night in Windsor and then on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

London has gone 4-3 against the Express this season.