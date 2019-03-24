Memorial marks scene of a fatal collision that killed three people in Eastern Passage

A makeshift memorial now marks the scene where a single-vehicle collision claimed the lives of three people in Eastern Passage, N.S. on Saturday.

Many who paid a visit to the site on Sunday are those who live in the area and who say more needs to be done to alert people of the deadly intersection of Cow Bay Road and Dyke Road.

Nearby residents say there isn’t enough signage leading up to the intersection to warn people to slow down for a stop — especially for those who aren’t used to driving in the area.

“I’ve seen countless accidents here at this corner,” said Gerry Elvidge, who was paying his respects.

“It’s always been bad, it’s very poorly marked. The cars come flying down the road and the next thing you know they’ve got a stop sign at the end and there’s no place to go so off they go into the woods.”

Complaints about this stretch of road include that the speed limit sign doesn’t appear to be visible and that there’s no sign indicating there’s an intersection coming up.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I said that’s a very unfortunate accident and what’s it going to take to get something done around here like signage?” said another mourner, Bert Leibold.

Halifax RCMP says a fire began after the crash, which occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m., on Saturday. The names of the victims have yet to be released.

Residents hope that government officials consider adding signage and even a stop light to the intersection.

“You’re going along 70 if not quicker than that and you’ve got a playground right across the street and everybody walks their dog down here, there’s a lot of traffic on this road,” said Leibold.