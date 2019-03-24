Toronto police seek two suspects after man shot in Lawrence Heights
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a man was found with gunshot wounds in the Lawrence Heights area on Saturday night.
Police said they received reports that a man was shot on Varna Drive at 11:45 p.m. where they located him outside of a house.
Officials said the man was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a white four-door car.
