March 24, 2019 10:01 am

Toronto police seek two suspects after man shot in Lawrence Heights

By Web Writer  Global News

A man was taken to hospital with series injuries after a shooting in Lawrence Heights.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a man was found with gunshot wounds in the Lawrence Heights area on Saturday night.

Police said they received reports that a man was shot on Varna Drive at 11:45 p.m. where they located him outside of a house.

Officials said the man was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a white four-door car.

