Surrey RCMP seeking missing woman

Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.

Angela Green was last seen on March 20th, 2019 in the 8100 block of 124 A Street, when she left a note for a family member.

She has not made any contact with her family since, and this is out of character for her. Neither her family nor the Police have been able to contact her.

Angela Green is described as 37 years old, Caucasian, 170 cm tall, athletic build (68 kg), with dark long hair and blue eyes. No clothing description is available, as she has access to a change of clothing. Angela may be driving a newer white 4-door Jeep Patriot .

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being due to her medical condition.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Angela Green is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-40678.