Canada
March 23, 2019 1:34 pm

RCMP urge people not to try to save a moose spotted on a N.B. river

By Staff The Canadian Press

Cpl. John Greer says he has received a number of calls about the moose, including one that said someone was trying to chase the huge animal off the ice.

File / Global News
Police in northern New Brunswick say a moose spotted on the ice of the Nepisiquit River is not in danger, and people should not try to save it.

RCMP in Bathurst issued a notice on Twitter Saturday, telling people to stay off the ice.

Cpl. John Greer says he has received a number of calls about the moose, including one that said someone was trying to chase the huge animal off the ice.

But Greer says the moose has been spotted in the area numerous times through the winter and it is not in danger.

He says springtime weather will weaken the ice, and police don’t want people putting their own lives at risk to save a moose.

