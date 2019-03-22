Traffic
March 22, 2019 7:14 pm
Updated: March 22, 2019 7:34 pm

UPDATE: Section of Okanagan Connector reopened

A view of traffic conditions at the Elkhart section of the Okanagan Connector on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE:

DriveBC is reporting that the traffic incident on the Okanagan Connector near Loon Lake Road has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A section of the Okanagan Connector is closed because of a vehicle incident.

Eastbound traffic is being impacted near the Elkhart section, approximately 25 km east of the Highway 5A/97C junction. An air ambulance was called to the scene.

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveBC.

