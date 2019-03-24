Here are some things you can do in Winnipeg for your 2019 Spring Break

Kids will be out of school for Spring Break this coming week and will be looking for things to keep busy.

Here are some ways to spend time around Winnipeg, from being out in the spring air or inside exploring.

Museums

Manitoba Museum (190 Rupert Avenue) will be open daily March 23 – March 31 daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibits and activities including “Rock, Paper, Fossils” will be up and running.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights (85 Israel Asper Way) has various exhibits open during Spring Break March 23 – March 31. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Manitoba Electrical Museum (680 Harrow St.) will have numerous exhibits, many of which are hands-on. Hours March 25 – March 30 are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Manitoba Children’s Museum (at The Forks) will be offering numerous programs throughout the week. Details can be found here.

Outdoors

Fort Whyte Alive is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays with various programs and activities.

Oak Hammock Marsh: Day camps for kids, Wild Wetland Week, open 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily.

Assiniboine Park Zoo: Various tours are offered. The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Indoors

Several Winnipeg malls have different events going on to keep the kids busy:

Click here to check hours of operation on City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres.

Click here for schedules and locations of Winnipeg public libraries.

Road Trip

If you are planning to hit to road during the school break, be sure to check out Travel Manitoba for tips on road trips to other parts of the province.

“There’s the Brandon Royal Winter Fair, so much to see from dog shows, heavy horse display. It’s really fantastic,” said Travel Manitob’s Colin Ferguson.

“You can go to Morden and visit the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre. You can see Bruce, the Guinness World Record holder as the largest publicly displayed mosasaur,” he added.

Ferguson also noted you can virtually pick any part of the province and find a great day trip, or even longer if time allows.

