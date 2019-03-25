Talk to the Experts
March 25, 2019 8:00 am

March 30 – The Furnace Family

By 630CHED

Furnace Family

Courtesy: Furnace Family
When it comes to being comfortable in your home, it’s best to turn to the experts.

Don’t miss Talk To The Experts with Dareck Makowski from Furnace Family — your furnace replacement experts — this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Dareck will discuss the current government rebates and how you can claim them to save up to $600 on high efficiency furnaces and up to $1,300 on tankless water heaters.

That’s this weekend at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

