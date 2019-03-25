March 30 – The Furnace Family

When it comes to being comfortable in your home, it’s best to turn to the experts.

Don’t miss Talk To The Experts with Dareck Makowski from Furnace Family — your furnace replacement experts — this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Dareck will discuss the current government rebates and how you can claim them to save up to $600 on high efficiency furnaces and up to $1,300 on tankless water heaters.

That’s this weekend at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.