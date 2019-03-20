Suspect in custody after triple stabbing in Downtown Eastside

A man is in custody after three people were stabbed early Wednesday morning on the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Jason Robillard said there was a dispute between a man and a woman just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Carrall and East Hastings streets.

Two bystanders allegedly tried to break up the fight, but police said the man stabbed both of them and the woman before fleeing the scene.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured and remains in hospital. Two women, also in their 30s, were taken to hospital with minor injuries. One of them has since been released. All three victims are residents of Vancouver.

Robillard said the attack doesn’t appear to be random.

“The man and the woman involved in the original altercation are believed to be known to each other, and this incident, from our investigative standpoint, does not appear to be random,” Robillard said.

Police caught up with the suspect shortly after the incident.

“Our officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He [is] a 45-year-old man from Vancouver and he was apprehended about a block away. He remains in custody, and we anticipate charges of aggravated assault,” Robillard said.

The investigation is ongoing.