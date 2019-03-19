Hinton senior, 88, charged with child pornography, sexual assault

An elderly man from western Alberta is facing child porn and sexual assault charges after police conducted two separate investigations involving sexual offence allegations.

On Feb. 11, Hinton RCMP responded to a sexual assault complaint in which the victim was allegedly an adult man.

An investigation was carried out and as a result, 88-year-old Fred Kappers, from Hinton, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of recognizance.

In a separate investigation beginning on Feb. 16, Hinton RCMP received a tip about someone viewing child pornography. A search warrant was executed and a computer, router, DVDs, and CDs were seized.

Kappers was then charged with accessing child pornography, in addition to the charged laid earlier that week.

He appeared in court and was released on bail with conditions to not have access to a computer with internet and not to be in the presence of people under the age of 18.

Kappers is due back in Hinton Provincial Court on April 17 on both matters.