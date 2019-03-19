Twitter Canada releases special ‘vote’ emoji for Alberta election

Talk about timing. On the same morning Rachel Notley announced Albertans will head back to the polls on April 16, Twitter Canada unveiled a special emoji for the provincial election.

The “vote” emoji automatically appears when the following hashtags are used: #ableg, #abvote, #abpoli and #ChooseYourAlberta.

The first three are popular hashtags used on the social media site when discussing Alberta politics and the election campaign. The fourth hashtag is the one Elections Alberta is encouraging people to use.

This is the first emoji for a provincial election in Alberta.

Calling all Albertans! Ahead of the upcoming election, Tweet using any of these hashtags to unlock a custom emoji. See what's happening and #ChooseYourAlberta pic.twitter.com/rnzTQY1Idc — Twitter Canada (@TwitterCanada) March 19, 2019

The first Twitter emoji ever for a provincial election in Canada was created for the 2017 B.C. election and was triggered by the #BCVotes hashtag.

There was also an #OntarioVotes emoji in 2018.

It's official—Alberta's 30th General Election is on Tuesday, April 16. 📣

Make your voice heard by voting at the Advance Polls, April 9-13 or on Election Day. We have the answers to all your questions: https://t.co/hgKws1NK0R #ChooseYourAlberta #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/wksWSOLGBg — Elections Alberta (@ElectionsAB) March 19, 2019

Overall in 2019, Jason Kenney, leader of the United Conservative Party, has 2.1 times more Twitter mentions than NDP Leader Notley, according to Twitter Canada.

Notley is the second-most followed sitting premier in Canada, after Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Last year in June, she became only the third sitting premier in Canada to reach 100,000 Twitter followers.

Kenney has been one of the top five most-mentioned Canadian politicians on Twitter in 2016, 2017 and 2018. In 2018, he had more Twitter mentions than any sitting premier with the exception of Ontario’s Ford.