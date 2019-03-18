St. Patrick’s Day RIDE check in Innisfil results in seizure of $250K in cannabis

Police say seven people have been charged after $250,000 in cannabis was seized during a RIDE stop in Innisfil.

According to police, on Saturday at around 7 p.m., a van was stopped at a RIDE program at the intersection of the 4th Line and Reive Boulevard.

Officers noticed an overpowering odour of fresh cannabis from inside the vehicle.

Police say they seized 64 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $250,000.

Officers have now charged seven people, ranging in age from 50 to 67, with possession for the purpose of distribution, possession over 30 grams, possession of illicit cannabis and distributing cannabis.

Police say the seven accused were transported to the North Division for further investigation before they were released.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court in April.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.