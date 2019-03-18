Surrey RCMP seeking missing female

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old missing female, Deborah-Lynn Hurshman.

Deborah is described as a Caucasian female, 5′ 4″ in height, medium build, with short dark hair.

She was last seen at the 13600 Block of 102nd avenue, on March 12th, 2019 wearing a red bandana, a white puffy vest with a grey shirt and grey pants. She was also seen carrying a blue and white back pack.

Police are concerned for Deborah’s well-being and are asking anyone with information on Deborah’s whereabouts to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to remain anonymous

please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.