Traffic
March 17, 2019 4:23 pm

T-bone collision blocks traffic on Kelowna’s Spall Road

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

A collision on Spall Road in Kelowna on Sunday.

Doris Bregolisse / Global News
A A

A minor crash tied up traffic on Spall Road just south of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna over the noon hour on Sunday.

An SUV facing perpendicular to the direction of traffic appears to have been T-boned by a car.

Damage to the vehicles appeared minor, but the crash was blocking a lane of northbound traffic and other vehicles had come to a standstill.

Spall Crash 1

A collision on Spall Road in Kelowna on Sunday.

Doris Bregolisse / Global News
Spall Crash 3

A collision on Spall Road in Kelowna on Sunday.

Doris Bregolisse / Global News
Spall Crash 2

A collision on Spall Road in Kelowna on Sunday.

Doris Bregolisse / Global News

—With files from Doris Bregolisse

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car t-boned on Spall Road
Harvey Avenue
Kelowna
kelowna crash
kelowna traffic
Spall Rd
Spall Road
Spall Road traffic
Traffic
traffic jam Spall Road

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.