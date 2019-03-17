T-bone collision blocks traffic on Kelowna’s Spall Road

A minor crash tied up traffic on Spall Road just south of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna over the noon hour on Sunday.
An SUV facing perpendicular to the direction of traffic appears to have been T-boned by a car.
Damage to the vehicles appeared minor, but the crash was blocking a lane of northbound traffic and other vehicles had come to a standstill.
—With files from Doris Bregolisse
