Blue Bombers
March 16, 2019 3:57 pm

Drake Nevis agrees to 1-year deal with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Edmonton Eskimos' C.J. Gable carries the ball in front of Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Drake Nevis (92) during first-quarter CFL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

CFL PHOTO — Trevor Hagan
A A

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with free agent Drake Nevis, the team announced on Saturday.

Last season, Nevis started all 18 regular-season games as well as the two playoff games in which Winnipeg played, recording 28 tackles and two sacks.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign pair of linebackers

In 2017, his first season in Winnipeg, Nevis started 14 games, recording 22 tackles and one sack.

Prior to coming to the Bombers as a free agent, the international defensive tackle spent two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Blue Bombers open their preseason schedule on May 31 at Investors Group Field against the Edmonton Eskimos.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blue Bombers
Blue Bombers News
CFL
CFL contracts
CFL Free Agency
CFL Signings
Drake Nevis
Drake Nevis Blue Bombers
Drake Nevis signs with Blue Bombers
Drake Nevis signs with Winnipeg
Drake Nevis Winnipeg
Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.