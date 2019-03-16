Drake Nevis agrees to 1-year deal with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with free agent Drake Nevis, the team announced on Saturday.

Last season, Nevis started all 18 regular-season games as well as the two playoff games in which Winnipeg played, recording 28 tackles and two sacks.

In 2017, his first season in Winnipeg, Nevis started 14 games, recording 22 tackles and one sack.

Prior to coming to the Bombers as a free agent, the international defensive tackle spent two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Blue Bombers open their preseason schedule on May 31 at Investors Group Field against the Edmonton Eskimos.