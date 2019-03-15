Kitchener man arrested over seniors’ snow removal scam

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 26-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a series of incidents surrounding seniors being bullied over snow removal.
Police say the man would allegedly go to the victim’s home and bully the senior into allowing him to shovel their driveways and sidewalks.
READ MORE: Waterloo police issue warning about ‘shoulder surfing’ to elderly residents
They say that when the suspect felt they did not pay him enough money, he would return and break into the residence.
During one incident, the man allegedly entered into the victim’s home despite being asked to wait outside. He proceeded to become aggressive and took a large sum of money.
When police arrested the man, they found victim’s IDs as well as some fake money.
READ MORE: Kitchener home hit by bullet: police
The man has been charged with several offences including robbery, break enter and commit, possession of an identity document and possession of counterfeit currency.
Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident who has not reported it to call 519-570-9777.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.