Kitchener man arrested over seniors’ snow removal scam

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 26-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a series of incidents surrounding seniors being bullied over snow removal.

Police say the man would allegedly go to the victim’s home and bully the senior into allowing him to shovel their driveways and sidewalks.

They say that when the suspect felt they did not pay him enough money, he would return and break into the residence.

During one incident, the man allegedly entered into the victim’s home despite being asked to wait outside. He proceeded to become aggressive and took a large sum of money.

When police arrested the man, they found victim’s IDs as well as some fake money.

The man has been charged with several offences including robbery, break enter and commit, possession of an identity document and possession of counterfeit currency.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident who has not reported it to call 519-570-9777.