Missing 25-year-old man last seen in River Park South

Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen in the River Park South area Tuesday morning.

James Luna is driving a 2014 black 4-door Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with the licence plate number JBJ 172.

He is 5’5″, with an average build, black hair, and a short black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

