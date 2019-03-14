Missing Man
March 14, 2019 10:50 pm

Missing 25-year-old man last seen in River Park South

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
James Luna was last seen March 12 in River Park South.

James Luna was last seen March 12 in River Park South.

Supplied photo
A A

Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen in the River Park South area Tuesday morning.

James Luna is driving a 2014 black 4-door Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with the licence plate number JBJ 172.

He is 5’5″, with an average build, black hair, and a short black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

WATCH: Community members shaken by death of missing woman

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
25-year-old
Hyundai Santa Fe
Missing Man
missing person
SUV
Winnipeg police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.