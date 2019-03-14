Missing 25-year-old man last seen in River Park South
Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen in the River Park South area Tuesday morning.
James Luna is driving a 2014 black 4-door Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with the licence plate number JBJ 172.
He is 5’5″, with an average build, black hair, and a short black beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
