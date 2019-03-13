Saskatoon weather outlook: warmer days are here to stay

Warmer days are here to stay with more positive temperatures in the forecast.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

-9 is what it felt like with wind chill Wednesday morning as temperatures dipped back to -4 degrees to start the day.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies stick around through the morning as conditions warmed all the way up to the freezing mark.

Increasing sunny breaks move in during the afternoon as the mercury keeps climbing up above freezing yet again for the second day in a row for a daytime high.

Wednesday night

Partly-to-mostly clear conditions stick around Wednesday evening as temperatures slide back toward minus double digits overnight.

Thursday

-18 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday morning under partly-to-mostly sunny skies with a mix of sun and cloud lingering at times during the day.

A slightly cooler air mass will be present during the day, which will keep Thursday’s afternoon high closer to the freezing mark.

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies return on Friday with a trough sweeping through that could kick up a few flurries during the day.

Temperatures during the day will start out in the minus teens before making their way up toward the freezing mark for a daytime high.

Weekend outlook

The third weekend of March will begin on a mostly sunny note with morning lows starting out in minus double digits both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will finish off with some clouds filtering back into the area as daytime highs make their way up above freezing both days as an upper ridge rebuilds across the region.

The March 13 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Ron Mogus who says “spring is in the air” in Moose Jaw:

