B.C. Premier to make announcement in the South Okanagan

B.C. Premier John Horgan is in the South Okanagan today to make an announcement and meet with the local NDP constituency association.

Horgan will “announce changes to the building code that will benefit the forestry sector” at Structurlam on Maple St. in Okanagan Falls.

We're gearing up for an exciting announcement from Premier @jjhorgan and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing @selinarobinson tomorrow at our plant in #OKFalls, BC. Check back tomorrow at 10:30am to find out more. #masstimber #bcforestry pic.twitter.com/tZ3KDDXWeA — Structurlam (@Structurlam) March 12, 2019

Structurlam touts itself as a leading manufacturer of mass timber solutions including cross laminated timber, Glulam beams, and industrial matting.

Following the announcement, Horgan will participate in a meet and greet with local NDP members at the Barking Parrot pub in Penticton.

More details to come