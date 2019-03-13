Politics
March 13, 2019 12:13 pm

B.C. Premier to make announcement in the South Okanagan

By South Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

B.C. Premier John Horgan will announce changes to the building code that will "benefit the forestry sector."

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan is in the South Okanagan today to make an announcement and meet with the local NDP constituency association.

Horgan will “announce changes to the building code that will benefit the forestry sector” at Structurlam on Maple St. in Okanagan Falls.

Structurlam touts itself as a leading manufacturer of mass timber solutions including cross laminated timber, Glulam beams, and industrial matting.

Following the announcement, Horgan will participate in a meet and greet with local NDP members at the Barking Parrot pub in Penticton.

More details to come 

