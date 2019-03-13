Traffic
March 13, 2019 10:40 am
Updated: March 13, 2019 10:41 am

Orangeville man, 72, dies after head-on collision near Arthur

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

OPP say the driver of an SUV was airlifted to a trauma centre following a head-on crash with a transport truck near Arthur on Wednesday.

Wellington County OPP say a 72-year-old man has died in hospital after a head-on crash with a transport truck near Arthur on Wednesday, March 6.

The collision happened just after midnight in the area of Wellington Road 109 and Side Road 16, west of Arthur.

Police said a transport truck and an SUV collided head-on.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and police announced on Wednesday that he has since died.

He has been identified as Glen Nix of Orangeville.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

OPP are still investigating the cause of the collision and are asking any witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.

Arthur is about 40 kilometres northwest of Guelph.

