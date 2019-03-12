RCMP investigating attempted abduction of teenage girl north of Edmonton

The RCMP is investigating after a teenage girl broke free from two people who reportedly tried to abduct her at an arena in Westlock, Alta., on Monday night.

Police said the 15-year-old was sitting alone at the Spirit Centre Arena at around 9:30 p.m. when she was approached by a male and a female.

“The suspects asked where the victim`s parents were, and advised the victim that they were told to bring the victim to her parents,” the RCMP said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “The victim was grabbed by the arm and forced to the stairway.

“The victim managed to break free and the suspects fled.”

Police did not say how old the suspects are believed to be.

The male suspect has short white hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and brown jacket.

The female suspect has curly salt and pepper hair and was wearing a black sweater, black leggings and black mukluk boots.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call the Westlock RCMP detachment at 780-349-4491 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Westlock is located about 90 km north of Edmonton.