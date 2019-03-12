Undetonated explosives forced closure of Halifax street Friday: N.S. labour department

The closure of a major street in Halifax for about four hours Friday night was the result of a contractor locating undetonated explosives at a work site, according to the province’s department of labour.

In a statement to Global News on Tuesday, department spokesperson Shannon Kerr said the contractor working on Robie Street near Pepperell Street found the undetonated explosives from previous work they had done.

The discovery was made Friday afternoon.

“The area was closed to remove those explosives,” Kerr’s statement reads.

Robie St. between Quinpool and Jubilee is closed to traffic in both directions, but the reasoning for the closure remains unclear. @HfxRegPolice have only said the section of road will shut down from 8-12 pm and they're asking the public to avoid the area. @globalhalifax #Halifax pic.twitter.com/sSL7X9X2ib — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) March 9, 2019

READ MORE: N.S. Department of Labour investigating after incident at Dartmouth Crossing construction site

Kerr adds that the department issued a stop-work order as a result and has ordered that an engineer develop a safe work plan for the removal.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement via social media Friday afternoon that traffic would be restricted on Pepperell, Robie and Shirley streets between 8 p.m. and midnight, but would not elaborate on the reasoning.

Traffic Advisory (1/2): Vehicle & pedestrian traffic will be restricted on Pepperell, Robie (north & south bound) and Shirley Streets tonight from 8 p.m. to midnight. Please take an alternate route — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 8, 2019

Traffic Advisory (2/2): Emergency vehicles will be permitted north & south bound along Robie Street near the QEII. — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 8, 2019

Kerr says the department issued an order for traffic control as a result of the contractor’s discovery.

“The work was safely completed on Friday evening and the stop work order was lifted,” Herr wrote.

READ MORE: Halifax fire crews respond to structure fire at Ahern Manor

The department would not comment further on the matter.

WATCH: Frustration growing in Halifax over slippery sidewalks