Undetonated explosives forced closure of Halifax street Friday: N.S. labour department
The closure of a major street in Halifax for about four hours Friday night was the result of a contractor locating undetonated explosives at a work site, according to the province’s department of labour.
In a statement to Global News on Tuesday, department spokesperson Shannon Kerr said the contractor working on Robie Street near Pepperell Street found the undetonated explosives from previous work they had done.
The discovery was made Friday afternoon.
“The area was closed to remove those explosives,” Kerr’s statement reads.
Kerr adds that the department issued a stop-work order as a result and has ordered that an engineer develop a safe work plan for the removal.
Halifax Regional Police issued a statement via social media Friday afternoon that traffic would be restricted on Pepperell, Robie and Shirley streets between 8 p.m. and midnight, but would not elaborate on the reasoning.
Kerr says the department issued an order for traffic control as a result of the contractor’s discovery.
“The work was safely completed on Friday evening and the stop work order was lifted,” Herr wrote.
The department would not comment further on the matter.
