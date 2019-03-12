N.B. RCMP release sketch of suspect in assault outside Riverview bar

RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection to an assault outside a Riverview, N.B. bar late last year.

According to Codiac RCMP, the incident happened outside the Fox and Hound Pub around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2018.

The victim received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they hope someone might recognize the man in the sketch.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, man who is about 20 to 25-years-old. He had a clean-shaven face and brown or dirty-blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.