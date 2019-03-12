Crime
Police investigating after robbery reported in Orillia

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported in Orillia.

Orillia OPP say on Monday, just after 11:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery with weapons at a residence on James Street.

Officers say following an investigation, two male suspects were taken into police custody.

Police are now searching for two additional male suspects in connection with the incident.

Officers believe this was a targeted occurrence, and do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

