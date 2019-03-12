Police investigating after robbery reported in Orillia

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported in Orillia.

Orillia OPP say on Monday, just after 11:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery with weapons at a residence on James Street.

Officers say following an investigation, two male suspects were taken into police custody.

READ MORE: Police seek 2 suspects after bank in Barrie reportedly robbed

Police are now searching for two additional male suspects in connection with the incident.

Officers believe this was a targeted occurrence, and do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Police recover bodies of Ontario couple who went missing on helicopter flight