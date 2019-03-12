RCMP in Liverpool, N.S., looking for man who allegedly approached child outside school

RCMP in Liverpool, N.S., are investigating a suspicious incident where a man allegedly approached a young girl outside an elementary school and offered her candy and toys.

Police say the incident happened last month, sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 14, outside the entrance to Dr. J.C. Wickwire Academy on Old Port Mouton Road.

According to police, the man allegedly offered the eight-year-old girl toys and candy. The girl was not hurt.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP looking for truck, driver who allegedly approached 12-year-old girl

RCMP say they cannot provide an “exact description,” but the girl has described the suspect as a tall man with a deep voice who may have been wearing a colourful costume.

Police are working with the school to review surveillance video to identify the man.

“Police would like to advise members of the community that they have not had any other similar complaints in the area, and they are working with the school staff to ensure the safety of the students,” RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who has concerns about suspicious activity in the community, is asked to call Queens District RCMP at 902-354-5721 or Crime Stoppers.