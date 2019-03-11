Canada
March 11, 2019 8:49 pm
Updated: March 11, 2019 8:52 pm

Prince Albert police looking for missing woman

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police are trying to find Danesha Clarke, 28, who was last seen on March 8, 2019.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

Prince Albert, Sask., police are trying to locate a missing woman.

Danesha Clarke, 28, was last seen on March 8, according to officials.

READ MORE: Posters hung in Saskatoon to shed light on historical missing persons case

She is described as five-foot five, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Danesha Clarke
Missing Persons
Missing Woman
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.