Prince Albert police looking for missing woman

Prince Albert, Sask., police are trying to locate a missing woman.

Danesha Clarke, 28, was last seen on March 8, according to officials.

She is described as five-foot five, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.