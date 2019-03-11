Prince Albert police looking for missing woman
Prince Albert, Sask., police are trying to locate a missing woman.
Danesha Clarke, 28, was last seen on March 8, according to officials.
She is described as five-foot five, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
