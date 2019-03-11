Driver taken to hospital in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton’s east end Monday evening.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the Finch Avenue West and Kenview Boulevard area, south of Steeles Avenue East, just before 7:10 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson told Global News firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

READ MORE: 1 person critically injured after crash involving 3 transport trucks in Brampton

Peel Paramedics took the patient to hospital with critical injuries, officers said.

Police closed Finch Avenue West between Steeles Avenue East and Darcel Avenue for the investigation.

Update: Male 23 yrs old transported to hospital

Finch Ave closed between Steeles and Darcel Ave — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 12, 2019