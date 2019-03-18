Old Radio
Those Old Radio Shows March 22-23

Friday, March 22:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 13, Shore Leave and the Unhappy Wife; The Haunting Hour – Skyscraper Mystery
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – My Man Godfrey
Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – The Baseball Game; Richard Diamond – The Baseball Matter
Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber’s Income Taxes; Boston Blackie – Baseball Player Shot

Saturday, March 23:

Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – The Eager Witness; Suspense – House in Cypress Canyon
Hour 2: Life of Riley – Juniors Baseball Uniform; Weird Circle – The Oblong Box
Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Who’s on First?; My Favourite Husband – Girls Play Baseball
Hour 4: Ozzie & Harriet – Come As You Are; Lights Out – Archer
Hour 5: The Saint – Greed Causes Murder; Damon Runyon Theater – Baseball Hattie

