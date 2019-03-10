Gardeners get excited for spring at Seedy Sunday in Peterborough

Despite the mucky weather on Sunday, Peterborough gardeners visited the Emmanuel East United Church to get a kick-start on the growing season and buy locally grown seeds.

“I’m here to look for seeds. That’s right, lots of seeds, were growing organic seeds, backyard gardening, it’s super exciting,” said gardener Daniel Biro.

Biro says every year he counts down the days to Seedy Sunday. He says he likes to grow his own veggies in his own backyard with zero pesticides.

“There’s nothing better than growing your own food in your own backyard on your own land you know what goes into it, no chemicals, you get to water it yourself,” said Biro.

Nearly 1,500 people show up to seedy Sunday each year to find out the tools and resources needed to get growing.

“It’s a way to come and get inspired about gardening,” said Seedy Sunday co-ordinator Jill Bishop. “There is pretty much everything you ever dream of growing that you can find in this room, so flowers, herbs, tomatoes.”

Seeds for a unique tomato were also on sale — a Reverend Morrows Long Keeper Tomato.

“It was harvested in September and it basically has been stored in our basement for the entire winter and we still have it today, and it survived our winter,” said horticulturist Erin Muscutt from Muscutt Seeds.

Another big draw is the popular seed exchange area which allows gardeners to trade seeds with others and learn more about seed saving.

“This is the event of the year,” said Biro. “If you’re not down here, you need to come down here for sure. I think this is my fifth year. It’s awesome.”