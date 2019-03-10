Nova Scotia RCMP arrest man after alleged assault involving handgun

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man after an alleged assault with a handgun.

Police say they have determined that the two men had been drinking at a residence on West Dalhousie Road in Annapolis County at about 3 p.m. when their suspect brought out a handgun.

An argument broke out between the two men with police saying their suspect struck the other man on the head with a pistol, leaving him with a cut to his forehead.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest man alleged to have fled police twice

Police say the victim then left the house and called the police.

The Mounties say they went to the home and attempted to arrest their suspect, who was aggressive with police and resisted.

Donald Wayne Junior Hannam, 56, was eventually arrested and will be held in custody pending a court appearance in Digby Provincial Court on Monday.

WATCH: Man charged with first-degree murder in 2016 shooting death of Tyler Keizer in Halifax

Hannam is charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Uttering death threats

Possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition without a licence

Unsafe store of a firearm

Assaulting a peace officer

Pointing a firearm

Resisting arrest

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.