Freezing rain, snow on the way for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood: Environment Canada

A special weather statement is in effect for the Barrie, Orillia, Midland, and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued the statement Friday afternoon that says freezing rain or snow is expected to hit the region after midnight on Saturday.

The weather agency says the freezing rain or snow should change to rain later Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Officials say higher terrain areas, such as the Dundalk Highlands and the Oak Ridges Moraine, are most likely to see prolonged freezing rain. Other portions of central Ontario could see between five and 10 centimetres of snow before it changes to rain.

Environment Canada says motorists may encounter accumulating snow and icy roads and should prepare for winter driving conditions.

READ MORE: More than 70 vehicles involved in collision on Hwy. 400 near Barrie, Ont.

According to officials, southwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h may also develop on Sunday and will persist for most of the day.

The weather agency says the wintry mix and gusty winds are associated with a Colorado Low which will track through northeastern Ontario on Sunday.