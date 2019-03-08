Halifax brewery unveiling its first all-female developed beer to toast International Women’s Day

A Halifax brewery is marking International Women’s Day with a sudsy toast.

Garrison announced today that it is releasing “Susannah” Imperial Pale Lager, promoting it as the company’s first “all-female developed, brewed, designed and launched beer.”

It says women decided on the style and ingredients, developed the recipe and brewed it in January.

It has wild-foraged Nova Scotia sumac and sea buckthorn, and features art on the can by a local artist.

