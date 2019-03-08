Sports
March 8, 2019 12:59 am

OHL Roundup: Thursday, March 7, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
WINDSOR, Ont. – Jackson Doherty scored the winner at 7:20 of the third period as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Windsor Spitfires 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Daylon Groulx, Kaleb Pearson and Aidan Dudas also scored for the Attack (29-29-6).

Cole Purboo struck twice and Nathan Staios had the other for the Spitfires (24-32-8), who are on a six-game slide.

Mack Guzda turned aside 16 shots for Owen Sound as Colton Incze made 20 saves for Windsor.

The Attack went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Spitfires were 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

Windsor centreman Curtis Douglas was ejected at 14:02 of the second after taking a major for kneeing.

PETES 7 FRONTENACS 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Liam Kirk had a goal and two helpers and Hunter Jones made 24 saves as the Petes blanked Kingston.

Max Grondin, Declan Chisholm, Nick Robertson, Christopher Paquette, Cameron Butler and John Parker-Jones also scored for Peterborough (30-30-3).

Brendan Bonello kicked out 35-of-42 shots for the Frontenacs (14-48-2).

ICEDOGS 7 OTTERS 4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Akil Thomas had two goals and two assists as Niagara toppled Erie.

Kirill Maksimov, Drew Hunter, Ben Jones, Oliver Castleman and Philip Tomasino also scored for the IceDogs (39-17-7), who got 22 saves from Stephen Dhillon.

Hayden Fowler, Gera Poddubnyi, Mathew MacDougall and Joseph Mack replied for the Otters (25-33-4). Cole Ceci allowed seven goals on 34 shots in two periods of work for the loss.

COLTS BATTALION

NORTH BAY, Ont. — The game between Barrie (26-32-4) and the Battalion (27-30-5) was postponed due to a facility issue at North Bay Memorial Gardens. A makeup date has yet to be announced.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

