3 men arrested in triple homicide near London

Three Six Nations men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a triple homicide near London.

Melissa Miller, 37, Alan Porter, 33, and Michael Jamieson, 32, were found dead Nov. 4 in a field near Oneida Nation of the Thames.

Police have charged Nicholas Shipman, 36, Jamie Beaver, 32, and Thomas Bomberry, 30, of Six Nations of the Grand River.

Shipman and Bomberry are charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Miller and Porter, while Shipman is also charged with second-degree murder in Jamieson’s death.

Shipman and Bomberry were denied bail in a court appearance on Wednesday and will be back in court on May 9.

Police say Beaver was arrested Thursday morning and is being held for a bail hearing.

Kirsten Bomberry, 36, of Six Nations, was charged in November with accessory after the fact to murder.

The arrests come just a few weeks after the families of the victims launched a video, appealing for information in the case.