Canada
March 7, 2019 11:24 am

Montreal police locate missing man

By Web producer  Global News

Montreal police confirmed on Thursday that a missing 70-year-old man has been located.

Montreal police handout
A A

Montreal police confirmed Thursday that a missing 70-year-old man has been found.

Police had asked for assistance in locating François Perron who had last been seen on Feb. 27 near the Marché Tradition, a market located near the intersection of Jean-Talon and d’Iberville streets.

READ MORE: Montreal police seek assistance in locating missing man

Police had expressed concern for his health, as Perron was without his medication when he went missing.

Police thanked the public for their help.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Françcois Perron
Montreal man found
Montreal missing man
Montreal Police
SPVM

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.