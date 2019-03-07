Montreal police locate missing man

Montreal police confirmed Thursday that a missing 70-year-old man has been found.

Police had asked for assistance in locating François Perron who had last been seen on Feb. 27 near the Marché Tradition, a market located near the intersection of Jean-Talon and d’Iberville streets.

Police had expressed concern for his health, as Perron was without his medication when he went missing.

Police thanked the public for their help.