Highway 97 closed northbound in Vernon due to accident

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 in Vernon remain closed after a semi-trailer truck partially lost its load Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. along the hill next to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The truck was carrying cut timber.

It appears the load shifted forward for some reason and slammed into the back of the tractor trailer unit.

The closure has created traffic backups around the hospital as morning commuters make their way around the accident scene.

No word on any injuries as a result of the accident.