March 5, 2019 10:01 am
Updated: March 5, 2019 10:04 am

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancels Regina visit

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a town hall at University of Regina on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
A scheduled visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau  to Regina has been cancelled.

Eleanore Catenaro, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, confirmed to The Canadian Press this morning that the prime minister is going to return to Ottawa for private meetings.

Trudeau was scheduled to appear at a Canadian Tire store to speak about climate incentive rebates.

He was also to deliver remarks at a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser this evening.

His cancellation comes one day after Treasury Board president Jane Philpott resigned from cabinet amidst accusations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

