FNUC president not seeking renewal once contract expires in June

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUC) is searching for a new president after Dr. Mark Dockstator confirmed he won’t seek another term, which expires in June.

Dockstator, who spent the last five years in the role, made the announcement on Monday.

Throughout his time as president, Dockstator has been monumental in many of university’s achievements including record-setting enrollment numbers and strong financial positioning.

“It is with a great sense of pride and accomplishment that we look back over the last five years and marvel at the incredible success that the university has become,” Dockstator said in a statement issued to staff.

“The university has never been stronger and it’s a good time to pass on this incredibly vibrant university with unlimited potential to the next leader who can build on this solid foundation.”

In February, FNUC became the first urban reserve dedicated to education, after 20 years of negotiations.

“President Dockstator made a five-year commitment to the University and respect his decision,” said Loretta Pete, FNUC board of governors vice chair.

“His role and function was to transform the university from a troubled institution five years ago into a nationally recognized leader in Indigenous education. He has done that and we are grateful.”

In his statement to staff, he said he and his wife are moving onto the next adventure, but will always be grateful for his time spent at FNUC.

“It has been a wonderful and rewarding experience in every way. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The search for a new president will begin immediately.